Vendors’ Association eyes vending corridor in city center

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Vendors Association (BVA) have written to the Bulawayo City Council seeking permission to develop a vending corridor along 5th Avenue in the Central Business District.

Speaking to the Sunday News this Thursday, the association’s chairman, Major (Retired) Thomas Zombe said his organisation had submitted its letter to the council Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube outlining their plans for the corridor.

The BVA plans to erect vending stalls along the corridor which they hope will run from Lobengula Street to Samuel Parirenyatwa Street.

Major (Rtd) Zombe said the BVA had engaged an architect who had drawn up plans for the corridor. He said the corridor would allow vendors to set up shop all along 5th Avenue without disturbing shop owners or traffic driving along the road.

“We engaged an architect to draw plans for us that will enable us to erect vending stalls along 5th Avenue. The stalls will be rain and sun-proof as well as well demarcated. Our architect tried to ensure that both vehicular traffic and shop owners will not be disturbed by the vending stalls,” said (Rtd) Major Zombe.

The BVA chairman said he hoped this would put an end to the constant running battles between the Municipal Police and vendors while also ensuring that the council was able to collect revenue effectively. He added that the association has already secured funding for the construction of the vending stalls which will be distributed fairly and in anon-partisan manner. He said priority will be given to existing vendors along the corridor. @RealSimbaJemwa