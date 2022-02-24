VFEX records success on exchange control

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) has recorded success on exchange control regarding foreign currency proceeds, with all the cash inflows raised on the platform considered free funds and kept in the FCA Investments Foreign currency account.

VFEX, a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), is a US dollar denominated exchange launched in October 2020 to allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency for their expansion projects as well as importation of raw materials and equipment.

In a virtual workshop on Unpacking the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange on Thursday, head of VFEX Markets, Mr Robert Mubaiwa said under exchange control provisions, VFEX has recorded key success on the exchange control.

“VFEX has recorded key success on the exchange control regarding foreign currency proceeds and these include all the cash inflows on VFEX is considered free funds and kept in FCA Investments Foreign currency account.

“The funds in the Nostro Investment FCA are not subject to any restrictions, surrender requirements and will be held for an indefinite period. Settlement proceeds and dividends are free funds and shall be held for an indefinite period,” said Mr Mubaiwa.

Among other successes, he said disinvestments and dividend proceeds due to non-resident investors are freely remittable without exchange control approval through their authorised dealers.

Mr Mubaiwa said resident investors and companies will however need to comply with exchange control regulations regarding the utilisation of foreign currency and opening offshore bank accounts.

Looking at the VFEX current status, he said market capitalisation registered a tremendous growth of 335 percent since its inception in October 2020.

Mr Mubaiwa added: “One giant listing, Caledonia IPO raised more than initially required and all executed trades on VFEX have settled successfully. Four has been registered since inception.”

To date VFEX has attracted four giant listings that include, Seed Co International, Padenga, Caledonia and Bindura Nickel Corporation (BNC).

He said VFEX has been attractive as a capital raising platform due to the ability of companies to raise capital in USD or any other hard currency.

Mr Mubaiwa added: “Trading, clearing and settlement (on or offshore) on the VFEX are in USD. There is reduction in currency risk for listed companies and investors. Also, listing requirements are less onerous as compared to the ones on ZSE.”

VFEX current status statistics showed that in 2021 amount raised by local investors (IPO) stood at US$7.8 million, with over 90 trades, success settlement rate was 100 percent and the market cap stood at US$189.7 million.

The virtual workshop was facilitated by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Training Centre which partnered with the VFEX. The US dollar denominated exchange unpacked introduction to the VFEX, incentives on VFEX, how to start participating on VFEX, listing Scenarios on VFEX and benefits of Investing and Listing on VFEX.