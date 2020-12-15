Vibrant under-20 league critical

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

FOOTBALL administrator and club owner Tumeliso Mokoena Ndlovu believes the gap left by the absence of a vibrant Under-20 league is hurting football development right up to the topflight league.

While the Premier Soccer League has room for five under-20 players, few are given game time.

Ndlovu, who is popularly known as Drogba in football circles said grooming players meant there is need to find a bridge between the junior leagues which now ends at under-17 and the top flight league.

He said it was critical to keep players motivated as they develop their careers.

Drogba, who runs New West FC, said as a club they have not dumped the development agenda that saw them produce several top players that include FC Platinum winger, Rahman Kutsanzira, despite having ditched the Division One slot in 2015.

“We moved to juniors where we continued with our drive to produce top players through the lower structures.

“It is unfortunate there is little room for them to continue expressing their talent once they leave the juniors as it is difficult to break into PSL teams while most Division One teams are looking at getting promoted hence, they want experienced players,” he said.

New West is also credited for churning out the likes of former Highlanders players, Tendai Ngulube and midfielder Warren Dube, Bulawayo City defender Zibusiso “Mzimara” Sibanda, former Tsholotsho player, Erico Phiri and the Rhinos goalkeeper, Blessing Mwandimutsira.

Drogba said he is intent on making a return to the higher echelons of the game but believes football should be free of squabbling that hinders development.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic was also another stumbling block with uncertainty on how the game will proceed next year.

Mokoena said another debilitating factor was the fact, Zifa is yet to craft a national policy on juniors development hence each club owner was doing what he thinks is best for their team.

“The FA (Zifa) doesn’t have a blueprint that junior leagues can follow and this presents problems such as the exploitation of junior clubs by bigger teams in Division One and the Premier Soccer League.

“Because there is no clear blueprint that deals with junior development, each club does what they think is best for their interest and survival

“Every year we hear complaints of junior clubs not getting compensation in the form of development fees when their players move to bigger clubs and nothing is done about it,” he said.

Drogba said a vibrant under-20 league will make a big difference to ensure players don’t give up or are discouraged by lacking game time.

“It is unfortunate that you find PSL teams having under-20 slots but most are just there to fill in the slots and are not given a chance to play,” he said.

Sometimes have however cited the high cost of keeping many teams as being a hindrance to having under 20 sides as they present an added burden.

New West FC disbanded its senior in 2015 when it was plying in the ZIFA Southern Region First Division with Mokoena citing lack of financial resources then. At the time he had been bankrolling the club for six years in Division One.