Vic Falls Netball enters week nine

THE city of Victoria Falls is set for another action spoilt weekend as the Zambezi Community Netball League resumes, following a lengthy break.

Having taken a hiatus early August, the league returns to what promises to be a hyped contest.

Teams have have used the break to also beef up on their strengths, adding on new players and concepts, according to the CNL secretary-general Moses Nowake.

“The Zambezi Community Netball League will resume their league games after they took a break on August.

“We are to begin our league matches starting on Saturday, September 9. We had a break in avoidance of clashing with religious activities in that month. CNL players are school going girls and had August as a month of church gatherings, we had to honour that. We gave the players an opportunity to be at church camps and attend services” he said.

Nowake said they enter Week Nine of the league expectant of a good showing from the teams.

“In the coming weekend, there are Week Nine games that have not been played before we took a break and we set September 9 for those matches. All games to be played at 2pm.”

Meanwhile, the newly established netball league has drawn interest among the communities of Victoria Falls.

That positive impact has cascaded to influence players’ lives, as one testimony from 15 year old Natalie Muyambo from Kasambabezi Queens would attest.

Muyambo is a Mosi of Tunya High School pupil.

When sharing her expression towards the community netball initiative, she said it has helped her discover that she had talent.

“After training throughout the year, I am now physically and mentally fit. I play netball with passion, determination and commitment. It helped me to grow confidence in my school studies and in everything I do, also I feel a sense of belonging and accomplishment especially when I am with my team mates.

“I also play in the school team of which this year we won the schools’ district and provincial competition and I was the best player that made me feel happy. We lost in the national competition in Harare, but I gained experience through that exposure. My dream is to play in the national team and represent my country,” said the young Muyambo.

Teams that play in the Zambezi Netball Association Community League include Kasambabezi Queens, Bangelo, Golden Stars, Grace Mission Eagles, Discovery, Shooting Stars, Gwanzura, and Corinthians.