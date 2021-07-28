Vic Falls open for vaccinated tourists

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has given the go-ahead to the reopening of Victoria Falls and Kazungula Border Posts for tourists that are fully vaccinated, as the resort town reaps the rewards of a vaccination campaign that has seen 60 percent of its population inoculated, thereby attaining herd immunity.

Border posts around the country have been closed as government continues in its efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at a post cabinet meeting briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet had been persuaded into making the decision by the pleas of tourism players in the town.

“Cabinet acceded to a request by the tourism industry to open the Victoria Falls and Kazungula Border Posts to tourists who are fully vaccinated. This is in view of the realization that over 60 percent of the population in Victoria Falls has been vaccinated. The lockdown measures are being enforced throughout the country in order to curtail a surge under the Third Wave of COVID-19,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said funds allocated to fight Covid-19 should be distributed to expedite the completion of infrastructure needed to combat the virus.

“Cabinet further resolved that the disbursement of funds should be streamlined in order to facilitate the completion of COVID-19 treatment and isolation centres around the country. As the nation prepares for the reopening of schools, parents and guardians are expected to complement Government efforts to provide Personal Protective Equipment, sanitisers and other essential requirements for learners. Cabinet also directed that the Police should adhere to the curfew times when mounting roadblocks,” she said.