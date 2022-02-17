Victoria Falls Carnival announces new venue

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter         

THE Victoria Falls Carnival has announced the Elephant Hills resort as this year’s venue moving from the traditional Victoria Falls Primary school that has hosted the carnival since its inception.

This year’s show is set for 29 to 1 May with South African amapiano hitmakers- DJ Maporisa and Kabza De Small- headlining the lineup.

Announcing the venue on their social media handles, the organisers described the new venue as an incredible location to dance the nights away.

“We are proud to announce that the official new venue for Vic Falls Carnival is the incredible Elephant Hills Resort situated just 4 kilometers from the mighty Victoria Falls. The main stage will be set up on the driving range of the resort, right next to the Zambezi River,”

This year’s carnival is expected to come in handy in reboosting tourism in the resort town after being hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic. [email protected]

 

 

 

 

