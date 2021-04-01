Victoria Falls celebrates Gazza’s victory in Bosso elections, calls for investment in sport tourism in resort city

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

VICTORIA Falls residents have described the Highlanders Football Club elections as a platform that presented them with the opportunity to show the country that they are a football loving city with calls for the relevant authorities to invest in sport tourism in the resort area as it will fall on the right hands.

Last Sunday’s election saw Johnfat Sibanda being elected Highlanders executive committee chairperson after polling 154 votes against incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe’s 149 votes. Mgcini Mafu was voted committee member after receiving 176 votes to beat Bhekumuzi Sibanda who garnered 128 votes.

The biggest victory of the day was for Victoria Falls-based Morgen “Gaza” Dube who received 212 votes against Israel Moyo’s 91 to become Highlanders secretary. Dube, father to the renowned model and former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Ashely Morgen’s victory was probably boosted by the huge turnout of the Victoria Falls brigade which invaded the Highlanders Clubhouse for the elections which were held in strict adherence to WHO Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Led by the former Mayor of Victoria Falls Sifiso Mpofu, the Victoria Falls brigade defied all odds and travelled the more than 300km to cast their votes. Faced with the Covid-19 induced paralysis of the tourism sector, current prevailing economic conditions amongst other setbacks, Victorians came up in numbers to ensure Dube gets a resounding win.

Prominent lawyer in Victoria falls, Thulani Nkala who boasts of being a Highlanders member since 2004 was part of the team that travelled for the elections, called for visionary leadership in football.

“We need vision in football, we need football administrators to devise ways in which football can get revenue income beyond the usual get takings. We have had excuses to do with particular legal frame works but all I can say is that nothing is impossible as long as we are all Zimbabweans working in one accord,” said Nkala.

While the City of Victoria falls was one of the negatively affected cities in the country through closure of borders, suspension of flights and other travel restrictions, efforts have been made by the responsible authorities to give the tourism industry a fresh boost through encouraging domestic tourism amongst other initiatives.

One of the Victoria Falls residents, Mqondisi Ndlovu said the coming in of Dube into the football administration circles once again gives the City of Victoria Falls hope that they might be recognised as football supporters who have suffered being sidelined for a long time.

While other nations like Poland and Cyprus have arguably seen significant growth through educational tourism, the City of Victoria Falls has also been tipped as a perfect hub for sport tourism with infrastructure being one of the setbacks.

Just like other council neglected football stadiums, Chinotimba Stadiums is one of the sleeping giants that needs facelift as it will not only serve the sporting fraternity but be used for multiple purposes like convening conferences.

