Victoria Falls council to impound abandoned vehicles at shopping centres

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Victoria Falls City council has given its residents a seven-day notice to remove any abandoned or scrap vehicles from open spaces particularly in shopping areas, vacant lots and roads sides saying failure to remove will result in the impoundment of the vehicles.

In a statement on Thursday, Victoria Falls Townclerk Mr Ronnie Dube urged the residents to work together to keep their city clean, green, and safe for everyone, encouraging them to remove abandoned vehicles promptly to avoid penalties.

“The City of Victoria Falls seeks to address the growing problem of abandoned vehicles accumulating in open spaces such as Busi Shopping Centre and Moringa Shopping Centre, which has become an eyesore and environmental concern. Scrap cars can harbor pests, collect stagnant water and leak harmful substances into the ground.

“Residents are hereby given a 7-day notice to remove any abandoned or scrap vehicles from open spaces, vacant lots and roadsides. After the 7-day period, the Council will tow away all remaining abandoned cars and scrap vehicles. Owners can retrieve their vehicles from the Council impound lot after paying a fine and collection fee in terms of S9 of S.I 141/2009,” said Mr Dube.

The City of Victoria Falls has seen an increase of abandoned vehicles in open spaces particularly in the high density suburbs of Chinotimba and Mkhosana.

@nyeve14