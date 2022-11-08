Victoria Falls’ finance director suspended…six other employees resign

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Victoria Falls Municipal’s finance director Mr Nerville Ndlovu has been suspended while six other employees resigned following the intensification of investigations into alleged gross misconduct.

Acting Mayor of Victoria Falls, Councillor Tonderai Mutasa confirmed the suspension but could not shed more light on the issue.

“Those developments are true. I can confirm that six employees resigned, five from accounting department and one from the health department. I can also confirm that the financial director Mr Nerville Ndlovu has been suspended from duty. I am not yet privy to the reasons of the suspension since I was out of town,” said Clr Mutasa.

Sources close to the happenings at the local authority say the six officials tendered their resignations following the intensification of investigations that have been ongoing at the local authority’s offices.

Ndlovu is alleged to have been suspended as the head of the department to pave way for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Victoria Falls Clr Somvelo Dhlamini will spend more time in detention after the Hwange regional magistrates court on Monday further remanded him in custody to 21 November to allow for further investigations into his case.

Dhlamini, who was arrested on October 6, is facing charges of illegally acquiring a housing stand from the local authority. Dhlamini is accused of prejudicing council of US$15 000 and a potential prejudice of US$66 462.75.

