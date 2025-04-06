Victoria Falls housing crisis

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

RESIDENTS in the resort city of Victoria Falls are facing an acute shortage of accommodation as most residential houses are being converted into lodges, forcing residents to rent in nearby rural communities.

Property owners reportedly prefer converting their houses into lodges, both legal and illegal, providing bed and breakfast or self-catering services targeting both domestic and foreign tourists.

According to officials from the Victoria Falls Council, the apparent accommodation crisis has seen residents being forced to relocate to the nearby Monde rural area to get alternative accommodation.

Monde is 13 kilometres from Victoria Falls.

Responding to questions from Sunday News, Victoria Falls Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the growing trend of property owners turning homes into tourist lodges is exacerbating housing challenges in the resort city.

However, Mr Dube was optimistic that the city’s masterplan has identified more areas for densification as well as zoning additional land for residential land, a development that will mitigate the existing situation.

With the Land Settlement Policy of Zimbabwe requiring 40 percent of residential layouts to be set aside for walk-up flats/ garden flats, Mr Dube said densification is now mandatory in reducing accommodation crisis.

“The city has received special consent applications over the years and last year alone we received five applications for regularisation of lodges, four applications for lodges, two applications for cluster homes, one for town houses and two for multi-dwelling units

“Quite a number of residential houses have been turned into lodges in Victoria Falls causing acute accommodation shortages as well as increase in rental accommodation shortages. This has pushed some into the nearby Monde rural area,” said Mr Dube.

He said the regeneration project would have high rise flats and town houses that would provide more accommodation with the local authority receiving two applications for cluster homes and two multi dwelling units last year.

Furthermore, to address the crisis, Mr Dube said the council is implementing its master plan, which includes densification strategies and rezoning more land for residential use.

“The masterplan identified more areas for densification as well as zoning additional land for residential land. The Land Settlement Policy of Zimbabwe requires 40 percent of residential layouts to be set aside for walk-up flats or garden flats hence densification is now mandatory reducing the accommodation crisis,” said Mr Dube.

Turning to the sprouting lodges, Mr Dube said the council conducts monthly development control inspections, raising public awareness and penalising illegal lodge operators.

“The public is advised on proper procedures to be followed and council assists all those who come to enquire on how to apply. Once a development permit is issued by Town Planning, the developer must comply with Environmental Health and Fire Safety regulations before licensing,” said Mr Dube.

In order to further ensure the lodges are of quality standards, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) also inspects facilities before registration, ensuring compliance with national standards.

As the city grapples with balancing tourism growth and residential needs, the Victoria Falls City Council remains hopeful that planned developments will ease the crisis.