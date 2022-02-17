Victoria Falls in water disconnection blitz

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

CASH strapped Victoria Falls City Council has embarked on a massive water disconnection exercise on defaulting properties to recover close to $500 million in unpaid water bills.

The country’s newest city is concerned that some residents have not paid water bills since 2011.

Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the local authority collects a mere $47 million per month against expenditure of $90 million.

He did not specify how much residents and commercial water users owe separately and how many defaulters are targeted.

In the past two years, residents have claimed their failure to pay bills and rates is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic which left them incapacitated because of effects on the tourism industry which is the city’s mainstay.

However, Mr Dube said some residents last paid their bills in 2011 and this has compromised service delivery hence the disconnection exercise which started on Monday.

“The city of Victoria Falls has been facing service delivery challenges as a result of non-payment of bills by ratepayers. While mindful of the effects of Covid-19 on the economy, the local authority realises that targeted services have been derailed due to lack of funds.

“Council on 10 November resolved to take action and disconnect defaulting ratepayers with 90 days arrears on their bills in order to raise funds for critical services. Moreover, council notes with concern that some ratepayers last paid their bills in 2011,” said Mr Dube.

He said despite the challenges, the local authority has managed to utilize limited resources at its disposal to offer essential services especially during Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

He said the council desperately needs to collect as many funds as possible to continue offering services.

Over the years the council has been struggling to provide essential services such as water to residents, who have blamed the city fathers for the challenges.

“Council is owed $476 617 962.16 and this accumulating debt results in council failing to acquire critical components in the service delivery matrix such as electricity and water chemicals whose prices keep rising.

“The local authority collects an average of about $47 182 044.42 per month which is a far cry from the total monthly expenditure of about $90 million thereby crippling council from operating optimally and delivery critical services,” said Mr Dube.

He said all targeted defaulters were notified about the disconnection exercise in time so that they clear their arrears or make payment plans since the council made the resolution in November last year.