Victoria Falls International Airport tightens security

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Victoria Falls International Airport has commenced implementing level three security measures aimed at strengthening security of both passengers and airport personnel.

This comes at a time a bomb and firearm threat was received on 1 March.

In a statement on Monday, Victoria Falls International Airport acting manager Mr Vupenyu Shava announced the new measures which include strict access control as well as introduction of secondary screening.

“In response to a bomb and firearm threat that was received on 01 March 2024, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe Private Limited has deemed it necessary to take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of both passengers and airport personnel. Consequently, the company has decided to implement heighten security measures to level three, which is significantly higher than the normal baseline level. These additional measures have been put in place to mitigate any potential risks to create a secure environment within the airport premises.

“These measures involve only travelling passengers and airport staff to be allowed into the Terminal building, strict access control at the main entrance, all staff to display passes at all times while the international terminal building front drop off and pick up zone is temporally sealed off,” said Mr Shava.

He said secondary screening of passengers at the boarding gates, physical search of all checked baggage, increased police presence in the terminal building as wells as domestic terminal’s main entrance to remain locked are some of the measures that have been put in place.

“The staff carpark is temporarily not going to be used and all staff vehicles shall relocate to the main carpark. Supplement patrols with armed police and or army personnel, searching of all departing passengers, enhanced supervision of the screening process while no unaccompanied baggage and mishandled baggage is to be allowed. Passenger baggage to be shrink wrapped after physical searches have been carried out,” said Mr Shava.

He said the level three (3) heightened security measures shall remain in force until a Security Risk Assessment and an evaluation is done.

Meanwhile, local airline, Fastjet has advised all passengers departing from RG Mugabe International, JM Nkomo International and Victoria Falls International Airports to allocate additional time for enhanced Security Screening and Checks at the airport saying standard check-in times apply.

