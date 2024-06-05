Victoria Falls joins the world in celebrating Environment Day

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE City of Victoria Falls on Wednesday joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Environment Day with amplified emphasis on the importance of community ownership in maintaining a clean environment as well as being a model for other cities in the country through a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

World Environment Day is the biggest international day for the environment and this year it is running under the theme: ‘Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience’.

The Victoria Falls City Council, Environmental Management Authority local officers, tourism industry and the community participated in a march that was organised by Pristine Victoria falls Society to celebrate the day.

Speaking after the march which proceeded from Mkhosana shopping centre to OK supermarket in the Central Business District, Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Prince Thuso Moyo the day should remind everyone of the importance of preserving the planet for future generations while imploring residents to continue to work together to ensure that the environment remains a source of pride and a symbol of commitment to sustainability.

“I would also like to acknowledge the local authority for their tireless efforts in maintaining our public spaces and ensuring that our city remains a model for other cities in the region. Your dedication to our community is truly commendable. As we celebrate Environment Day, I want to emphasize the importance of community ownership in maintaining a clean environment.

“It is crucial that we all take personal responsibility for keeping our surroundings clean. This is not just a council responsibility, but a collective one that requires the active participation of every resident and stakeholder. In this regard, I would like to encourage all of you to adopt a culture of cleanliness and sustainability,” said Clr Moyo.

He encouraged various stakeholders to work together to reduce waste, conserve natural resources, and promote eco-friendly practices saying by doing so, they will not only be contributing to the health and well-being of our community but also ensuring a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.

“Let us continue to work together to make Victoria Falls a model for other cities in the country, a City that is not only beautiful but also a symbol of our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Let us celebrate World Environment Day with pride and a renewed commitment to our community,” said Clr Moyo.

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and held annually since 1973, the World Environment Day has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host World Environment Day 2024 with a focus on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. Land restoration is a key pillar of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems all around the world, which is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

