Victoria Falls woman found in possession of $48 million worth of Mbanje

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Police in Victoria Falls have arrested a 49 year old woman after she was found in possession of semi processed 481kgs of dagga worth $ 48.1 million.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Patricia Ncube (49) of Number 6885 Mkhosana, Victoria Falls, for unlawful possession of dagga.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Patricia Ncube (49) of Number 6885 Mkhosana, Victoria Falls, for unlawful possession of dagga on April 28, 2021.

Police detectives received information to the effect that the suspect was in possession of dangerous drugs and acting on the information, they teamed up with the Canine Unit and raided the suspect’s residence. They arrested the suspect and recovered 14X50 bags of dagga weighing 481kgs, with a street value of ZWL $48 100 000.00, in the suspect’s bedroom,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect was in police custody assisting with investigations.

“The suspect will soon appear in court. We applaud the general public for supplying information on criminal activities to the Police. In the same vein drug peddlers will be accounted for and the law will take its course,” he said.