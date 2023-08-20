Victory is certain: President Mnangagwa

Vusumuzi Dube in Tongogara, Shurugwi

BASA tasiya tapedza.

This was the sentiment that echoed loudly around Tongogara High School in Shurugwi yesterday afternoon, as 300 000 Zanu-PF supporters gathered for an earth-shaking rally that felt more like a victory lap than a prelude to an election, as the ruling party marches towards an anticipated landslide victory at the 23 August national polls.

In the heart of the country, the Midlands Province, it was clear that Zanu-PF had left the best for the last, as it held its campaign finale dubbed the mother of all rallies, with an impressive showing that once again highlighted that the ruling party had lost none of its mobilisation power.

It capped a highly impressive series of star rallies around the country’s 10 provinces, which reinvigorated its support base while proving once and for all, that it is still the party of choice, 43 years after it brought the country freedom from colonial rule.

At the centre of the show, was President Mnangagwa, whose charisma and pull factor was even more evident in his home province, with people from all walks of life making their way to Tongogara High School.

The President summed up the spirit at Tongogara, declaring that victory was certain for the ruling Zanu-PF party.

In his address President Mnangagwa said come Wednesday the party was assured of a landslide victory.

“Zanu-PF is ready and well prepared for victory on 23 August. Zanu-PF is unstoppable, victory is ours, victory is certain. However, our DNA as the revolutionary party, we preach peace, unity and love. We say no to violence of all forms.

“With our vote on Wednesday, we defeat heavily those we will be contesting with. As Zanu-PF, we will not sell out our heritage given to us by our ancestors. Victory is on the horizon, victory is certain. Come Wednesday, Zanu-PF is registering a resounding victory,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa paid tribute to the thousands gathered at the rally saying liberation icons like the late Zanla commander, Cde Josiah Tongogara, who comes from the area where the rally was held, would be proud.

“Today (yesterday) is our tenth Zanu-PF people’s rally following the launch of our rallies in Chipinge. We have chosen Midlands to host the final rally to honour the legacy of some of the pioneers of the liberation struggle like the late Commander Cde Josiah Tongogara and I am happy with the numbers that converged here.

“You, the people of the Midlands Province I am proud of you, you love your country, you love your party. I want to urge you to remain vigilant and shame those detractors who wish us to be violent, who wish chaos in this family. Let us shame them by being peaceful,” he said.

“Your presence at this rally is evidence that the people of Zimbabwe will continue to defend your heritage, your sovereignty, independence and freedom. We are a great nation, a great people descendants of Munhumutapa. We shall carry forward the legacy and heritage of our ancestors,” added the President.

He emphasised that Zimbabweans were a breed that never accepts defeatism but focuses on finding solutions to problems faced by the country using the country’s own resources.

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we never entertain defeatism. We are warriors who never rest until we achieve our objectives in life. This is why we have the philosophy that a nation is built by its own children.

“Illegal sanctions were imposed on our motherland Zimbabwe, not by the United Nations but by a few individual Western countries. Initially, we were worried about these sanctions but now the sanctions have taught us to think outside the box, we don’t even feel that there are sanctions anymore because we are developing our nation using our resources leaving no one and no place behind,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa said despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country, the nation was continuously proving its detractors wrong through the development initiatives being implemented.

“We are delivering development that leaves no one and no place behind. Despite the sanctions imposed on our country 23 years ago, we have not looked behind, we have continued to march forward on the basis of our resources, we are now one of the fastest growing in the Sadc region.

“Look, we are now food secure under sanctions. Our mining sector has grown from US$2 billion to over US$12 billion. In 2019 we had more of imported goods in our shops but now we have more quality made in Zimbabwe, this is all under sanctions, we continue to march on, to develop and modernise our country. In fact, we are doing better under sanctions,” said the President.

Speaking at the same rally, Vice-President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the ruling party was poised for victory for the Second Republic to continue delivering on its inclusive development agenda.

“President Mnangagwa is our leader who has given us Vision 2030, a vision meant to get rid of hunger in our nation.

“He has led the transformation of our nation. He wants this nation to grow in development and be known not only in the Sadc region but the entire African continent.

“We are saying that so far there has been peace; unity of purpose; love and tolerance within Zimbabweans. This has all put to shame our detractors. Let us vote for President Mnangagwa our members of Parliament and councillors so we build the Zimbabwe we want,” said VP Chiwenga.