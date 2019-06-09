VIDEO: Bosso cry foul as Yadah triumph

Snodia Mikiri, Harare Bureau

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

HIGHLANDERS coach Madinda Ndlovu felt they were their own worst enemies as they came out of Rufaro empty-handed despite dominating their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Yadah yesterday.

Tafadzwa Makahlera’s 40th minute from outside the box found its mark and it made the difference handing the struggling hosts a win.

Yadah took their tally to 12 points while Highlanders remain a point behind. The Bulawayo giants had won their previous two matches, following an eight-game winless streak.

Yesterday, Bosso were good in all departments and created a number of fine opportunities but they lacked the final touch. At the end of the game Ndlovu reckoned his Bosso had literally scored an own goal.

“In today’s game, we lost to ourselves. We dominated play but not dominating the game tactically. Tactically we were not sound. Tough luck to us, but we made very good tactical changes. We were looking for a goal and we have to try our best to get that equaliser.

“We have numerous chances probably more than we have created before. But if luck is not on your side, it is not on your side. I don’t blame the players they did extremely good, it’s a game we count as not our day and we move forward,’’ said Ndlovu.

Both teams had their moments.

Yadah should have taken the lead in the 38th minute into the game after being awarded a penalty after a handball in the box. Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda then brilliantly saved the spot kick, only to concede two minutes later from open play.

Bosso winger Ray Lunga was impressive keeping Yadah defenders on their toes only to be let down by Prince Dube who was failing to bury the chances. Lunga did justice to the game, he was supplying good crosses.

Referee Artwell Marire also came in for some stick for some of his decisions with Ndlovu insisting he should have awarded them a penalty when his assistant signalled for it while he ruled a Bosso effort for a corner.

“The referee did not play his part right throughout the game. He was not really up to the standards. As coaches we also do the laws of the game, when the second referee goes to the goal line from a free-kick in the box it automatically means it’s a penalty.

“But why the referee goes on to ignore that, is only left for him to explain. But we take it that we are human beings, we all make mistakes,’’ Ndlovu said.

Yadah coach Genesis Magombe was pleased with the win after having gone for four games without a win. He hailed Highlanders saying they were the better team of the day.

“The game was actually one of the difficult games for us. We were playing a team that was good in all departments. Our opponents were organised and I am happy we managed to capitalise on of the chances we got. I am happy we managed to walk out of the match with a positive result,” said Magombe.

Magombe said the win will act as a morale booster for his team going forward.

Teams:

Yadah: I. Issah, W. Kalongonda, M. Musiyakuvi, A. Makopa, C. Mutero, E. Karembo, W. Kamudyariwa, J. Sibanda (M. Chiwara 66th min), R. Matema, T. Makahlera (N. Mhlanga 83rd min), M.Maleka (I. Sadiki 66th min).

Highlanders: A Sibanda, B. Banda (T. Makanda 58th min), C. Kapupurika (B. Sibanda 80th min), R. Lunga (M. Sibanda 80th min), N. Masuku, A. Mbeba, T. Ndlovu, P. Muduhwa, M. Ndlovu, P. Dube and D. Mhindirira.