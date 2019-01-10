Video: Cops Graduate

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A TOTAL of 487 new police constables graduated on Thursday at Ntabazinduna Police Training Depot and will soon be deployed to various provinces in a bid to strengthen the police force, in line with its vision to have a crime free nation by the year 2030.

Of the 487 graduates, 287 are male while 187 are female.

Speaking during the pass out parade, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cde Cain Mathema, urged the constables to play an exemplary figure in the fight against corruption.

“Today’s graduation is unique because it is taking place on a piece of land that has so much historical significance to the development of the country we now call Zimbabwe and policing in our motherland. History has it that 126 years ago, in 1893 to be precise, Ntabazinduna witnessed a showdown between two of history’s military giants that is the Ndebele Kingdom and our former colonizer, the British South Africa Company.

“One important lesson that lays here at Ntabazinduna is the iconic resistance by King Lobengula through his elite force, which should inspire all of us and especially the young police officers graduating today, to always stand for the interests of our motherland, despite any challenges that may confront them,” said Cde Mathema.

He applauded the officers for joining the police force at a time when policing services were essentially needed in the country’s endevour to creating a conducive environment paramount for the realization of its national agenda of becoming a middle income economy.

The pass out parade, culminated with the Commissioner General’s Fun Fair, which was meant to be held last year, but had to be postponed due to the cholera outbreak.

Various prizes were up for grabs with the first, second and third prizes being vehicles, a Toyota Wish, Toyota Vitz and a Honda Fit respectively. Other prizes included a double door fridge, TV set, two plate stove, fan and a microwave oven

“The fun fair was meant to be held last year on 13 October but due to the cholera outbreak we could not. We as a police force abided with the laws set by the government and those that we enforced as police,” said police national spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.

@peterkmatika