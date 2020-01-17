VIDEO: Mark Harrison promises entertaining football

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NEW Highlanders coach, Mark Harrison wants his team to play an entertaining brand of football that brings good results.

Addressing the media shortly after arriving in Bulawayo, Harrison wants Highlanders to play a passing game coupled with entertainment and results that can put Bosso rightfully where he believes they belong, at the top.

“I come here, I want to bring my style of play into Highlanders football, play football, keep the ball on the ground, move it, be creative, be entertaining, people pay good money to watch the team so we need to entertain them at the same time win games and put Highlanders where they need to be, at the top of the league,’’ Harrison said.

He is aware that Highlanders are possible the biggest team in Zimbabwe with their little achievements over the years not matching that status.

“Highlanders are probably the biggest club in the country, over the last few years obviously they have under achieved, I think the club is desperate for the championship, the fan base is huge, as a player you want to play in front of full stadiums, nothing worse than playing in an empty stadium.”

With FC Platinum having won the championship for three seasons in a row, Harrison feels it is about time that they are dislodged.

“FC Platinum have won the for three years on the bounce, they need to be knocked off the perch I think it is time now. We have a lot of work to do, I am not saying we going to win it, but that’s got to be the mentality, that we start out with that idea that we want to win it. I come here very excited, enthusiastic,’’ Harrison said.

The 59-year old has previously worked with Harare City and Caps United. He also coached in Botswana and South Africa.

