VIDEO:Alternative art rocks Intwasa

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

The Jane Marlowe written play, There is a Field, made its debut on the second day of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo at the Bulawayo Theatre, while Bantu, Izwi and others’ Amazwi Imizwilili leSginci thrilled at the Art Gallery during an evening which saw the presentation of art which challenged audience at both venues.

When the stage lights were dimmed at 7PM at the Bulawayo, those that had not read There’s a Field’s synopsis would have been surprised at the spectacle that unfolded in front of their eyes.

Instead of the usual social themes that audiences in Bulawayo might be accustomed to, There is a Field dived headlong into the troublesome international topic of the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

One family’s pain at the loss of a son showed the true cost of conflict in a world filled with such explosive and costly disagreements.

“Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there,” 13th century Persian poet Rumi once wrote and it is that line that the play was based on.

On what turned out to be an evening of eclectic alternative art, a handful of people braved the cold at the Art Gallery courtyard to watch Sinkede, Bantu, Izwi and others brew up an intoxicating blend of music and poetry in a show titled Amazwi Imizwilili leSginci.