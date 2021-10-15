Vigro Deep, Nutty O headline Mdu’s vaccinated birthday bash

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday Life Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA’S Amapiano muso Vigro Deep is set to make his first performance in the country when he headlines Bulawayo based events promoter Mduduzi Mdlongwa’s 40th birthday.

The gig will coincide with a vaccination campaign that will be rolled out around the city.

The birthday party will be held tomorrow where the city’s party lovers are set to mingle with one of the guests, internationally acclaimed dancehall superstar Nutty O.

Through a collaboration with Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi and Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province Youths, the party is coinciding with a vaccination campaign rollout to be held at Umguza Yatch Club on Sunday.

The Ke Star hitmaker, Vigro Deep, is set to keep fans on their feet as there are surely starved of live entertainment. Speaking to Sunday Life ahead of the birthday celebrations, Mdu as he is affectionately known, said having been in the industry for over a decade is something that he cherishes. He said the birthday celebrations will adhere to strict Covid-19 regulations set during the Level 2 Lockdown period.

“I am turning 40 years and this is something that l want to cherish for all the years that God has guided me to be a player which has revived and set the pace in the entertainment industry. Adhering to Covid-19 regulations, the celebrations start at Hartsfield Tshisanyama where l am inviting everyone who is vaccinated to come along and celebrate with me such a special day that will also be graced by Nutty O.

“The opening of bars has been a great deal for us and as a way of complementing Government’s efforts of achieving herd immunity, I have joined hands with Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Cde Raj Modi and Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province Youths to host a vaccination campaign. We have various stakeholders on board and we hope the campaign will help in educating people on the need for people to get vaccinated,” said Mdu.

