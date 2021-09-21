Vincent claims second Japan Golf Tour triumph

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfer, Scott Vincent continues to shine on the Japanese Golf Tour after he won the All Nippon Airways Open in Sapporo Golf Club in Kitahiroshima on Sunday.

The win saw the 29-year old Zimbabwean, who has his wife Kelsey as his caddie pocket US$200 000 in prize money.

Vincent won the ANA Open by three strokes after he finished on 18 under par while second placed Tomoharu Otsuki of Japan ended on 15 under par.

Popularly known as Mhondoro, it is Vincent’s second triumph on the Japanese tour after he secured a first place finish at the KBC Augusta to claim his maiden victory in Japan at the end of last month.

For the ANA Open, Vincent was tied first after round two at nine under par, on the third he slipped back to tied third on 12 under par three shots back and rallied on the final day to win by three shots at 18 under par

It is proving to be great year for Vincent who finished in 16th place in individual golf at the Tokyo Olympics in what was his maiden appearance at the biggest sporting event in the world.

