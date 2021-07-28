Vincent heads into golf action at Tokyo Olympics

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfer, Scott Vincent gets into action in the men’s individual golf at the Tokyo Olympics when he competes at the Kasumigaseki Country Club from Thursday to Sunday.

Vincent is heading into battle with an Olympic ranking of 50 and it will be a massive task for him to fight for any medal as he goes up against some of the best male golfers in the world. The 29-year old is ranked number 264 on the World Golf Rankings.

Some of the top golfers in the world taking part at the Tokyo Olympics are the United States of America quartet of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele as well as Patrick Reed, Irish Rory McIlroy, Great Britain’s Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin rows again on Thursday in the Men’s Single Sculls semifinals C/D for the C or D final slot. Purcell-Gilpin is no longer in contention for any medal, with the 27-year old now competing for a final placing.

Swimmers, Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar’s interest at the biggest sporting event in the world is over after they failed to progress to the next stage despite posting personal best times in their maiden appearances at the Olympic Games.

@Mdawini_29