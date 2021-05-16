‘Vision 2030 is possible’

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the country’s vision of achieving an upper middle-class economy by 2030 is possible, adding that there was a need for the private sector to come on board and complement efforts being made by the Government.

Since he came into power in 2017, the President has been on a mission to rebuild the economy and transform the country into an upper middle-class economy by 2030. Various projects, most funded locally, backed by sound policies have taken shape, showing the commitment by the Second Republic to improve the lives of the people.

President Mnangagwa, who concluded his two-day visit to Bulawayo yesterday where he also on Friday officially opened the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Orthopaedic Centre and Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre before touring Treger Group of Companies, said signs were now there that the country was on the right track.

Yesterday, speaking after touring United Refineries Limited (URL), President Mnangagwa said since the introduction of provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) the country continued to record various milestones which showed that Vision 2030 was a possibility. He said there was a need for the private sector to take advantage of the various incentives put in place by Government to recapitalise and increase their production capacity.

“Already, the sector has shown an admirable capacity to grow, as reflected by increased industrial capacity utilisation and the number of locally produced goods on our shelves. The joint 2021 Manufacturing Survey by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries projects 61 percent industrial capacity utilisation in 2021, up from 47 percent in 2020. The task before us today, tomorrow and years to come, is to consolidate the gains made to date as we boldly journey to become an empowered, prosperous, upper middle-income society, by 2030 and it is achievable,” said the President.

He said going forward, the private sector must continue deepening its collective resolve towards the modernisation, industrialisation, growth and prosperity of the country. President Mnangagwa said as part of moves to propel a private sector led economic development, the Government has instituted measures to increase production and exports, as shown by the recent announcements of the different incentives for exports and investment.

“Increased exports will earn the country more foreign currency, create quality and productive jobs, thus improving the standards of living for our people. In light of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, my Government remains committed and determined to work with the various economic players across all sectors to grow our economy,” he said.

Turning to URL, President Mnangagwa said the company should mainstream research and development through collaborating and partnering with institutions of higher learning. “The aggregated capacity utilisation potential in stock feed production, vegetable oil refining and storage capacities, among others, are pointers to the extent to which this company can contribute to growing the province’s GDP and that of the nation at large. I am happy to say that Bulawayo has the second highest GDP at US$3 000 per capita and it just needs a bit of push to reach US$3 500 per capita. I therefore exhort URL to take advantage of the various incentives my Government has put in place to capitalise, retool as well as adopt to new technologies, innovations and inventions,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, URL chief executive officer, Mr Busisa Moyo paid gratitude to the President revealing that this was the first time in 32 years that they had hosted a Head of State in their premises.

“Thank you for being a listening President leading a listening Government,” said Mr Moyo.

Earlier on the President had toured clothing firm, Archer Paramount Clothing Manufacturers where he commended the company for contributing immensely to the country’s foreign currency requirements after learning that the company was exporting 60 percent of its products. He said the fact that the company did not close during the Covid-19 induced lockdown showed its commitment to the task of reviving the country’s economy.

“This is my first time to visit this factory and I have heard about it for many years but I didn’t know the volumes, the number of people they employ. In two factories here in Bulawayo and Harare they have an average of 2 000 workers which means it is one of the biggest employers in the country. Secondly, 60 percent of their production is exported which means they contribute immensely to our earning of foreign currency which we then use for other purposes like acquisition of machinery and modernisation of our economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said he had the opportunity to get a first hand appreciation of challenges faced by both companies and had immediately instructed the responsible authorities to look into the issues with the hope of addressing them.

Accompanying the President for the tours yesterday were Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Hon Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka, Minister of State for National Security, Hon Owen Ncube and the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Hon Raj Modi.

On Friday when President Mnangagwa toured Treger Group of Companies, he commended the entity for being a shining example of the city’s quest to reclaim its manufacturing glory.

“This is contributing to enhancing the ambience, aesthetic value and visual impression of human settlements in both rural and urban areas. The company’s active participation in the green economy initiative, through recycling scrap plastics into usable products and the manufacturing of solar geysers is also commendable.”