Vocational Training Centres to boost economic development 

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Government is committed to strengthening promoting in inclusive implementation of vocational skills to benefit the young population in Zimbabwe in a deliberate drive intended to ensure there is adequate labour force with appropriate skills to produced and support national economic development.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Sen Monica Mutsvangwa in a Post Cabinet Briefing.

“The main objective of the framework is to stimulate and intensify the drive at national level, to support the development, modernization and expansion of the Vocational Training System, she said.

The Minister said the recently enacted Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy sets the platform for the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation to play its part in enhancing the youth demographic dividend.

“The approved programme is expected to revamp the 45 fully-fledged Vocational Training Centres, 25 satelite centres and establish one centre in each district. The Vocational Training Centres have a mandate to develop an entrepreneurial and self-reliant culture among the Zimbabwean youths through vocational skills and business management training, targeting out of school youths, school leavers and aspiring enterpreneurs,” she said.

Sen Mutsvangwa the target youth niche for Vocational Training Centres constitutes a population currently grappling with rampant drug and substance abuse. This, she said, will make vocational training and skills development a major tool to effectively fight the scourge.

The skills development will also enhance self-empowerment, community development and foster employment creation.

“The sub-sector is important in the development of the economy by providing an alternative pathway for non-academic, skilled citizens.

The nation is advised that the Government will continue to promote the improvement and expansion of infrastructure, to match modern industrial trends and enrolment demands,” she assured.

Cabinet was informed that the transformation process includes the development and implementation of training packages based on the concepts and principles of the competence-based Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework (ZNQF), greening of Vocational Training Centres and training programmes, and the mainstreaming of entrepreneurship as well as gender and inclusivity in all training programmes.

