Volleyball games a success

BULAWAYO was abuzz with volleyball activity at the weekend as 27 teams engaged in the Zimbabwe Premier Volleyball League bubble at Hillside Teachers’ College.

Fifteen men’s teams and 12 women’s took part in the event that brought the highest competition from the teams.

Volleyball coaches and association have to be commended for taking the sport to the people as fair crowds were witnessed in the two days Saturday and Sunday.

Also impressive was the height of the players unlike in the past where for most the average height was 1,75m for some this past weekend they ranged over 1,85 metres.

Mollet Mathema, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association vice president, was happy with the attendance as all the 27 participating teams were able to be in action.

“The games did not disappoint as expected, but I’m particularly happy with the attendance, especially from the women’s teams, it shows how much volleyball is growing in the country,” said Mathema.

After beating Black Rhinos 3-1 on Saturday, Bulawayo giants Highlanders started the day with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bindura University.

Men

Day One

MSU 0-3 Black Mambas (14-25, 23-25, 20-25)

Chimoio 3-2 CUT (19-25, 29-27, 20-25, 25-20, 16-14)

Support Unit 3-1 Ruwa (19-25, 25-18, 25-15)

UZ Wolves 1-3 NABA (24-26, 25-18, 18-25, 17-25)

Black Rhinos 1-3 Highlanders (25-17, 25-27, 24-26, 20-25)

Beitbridge Eagles 3-2 Shalom (25-20,17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13)

Blue Stars 2-3 Harare City (11-25, 28-26, 23-25, 27-25, 15-17)

BVC 0-3 NABA (18-25, 17-25, 15-25)

Women

Day One

Chimoio 1-3 Hummers (20-25, 25-12, 19-25, 17-25)

Black Mambas 3-1 Manyame Falcons (25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17)

CUT 3-1 UZ Wolves (27-29, 25-23, 25-7, 25-22)

Hawks 2-3 Diamonds (25-10, 20-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-17)

Harare City 3-0 Shalom (25-18, 25-21, 25-11)

Hummers 1-3 MSU (22-25, 16-25, 28-26, 17-25)

Manyame Falcons 0-3 UZ Wolves (4-25, 17-25, 11-25)

CUT 1-2 Support Unit (25-20, 14-25, 23-25, 10-13)

Day Two

Men

BVC 0-3 Highlanders (19-25, 18-25, 20-25)

Blue Stars 3-2 Chimoio (20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13)

Black Mambas 3-2 Harare City (20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7)

Black Rhinos 3-0 CUT (25-17, 25-17, 25-20)

UZ Wolves 3-2 Highlanders (25-9, 25-27, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13)

Shalom 0-3 NABA (8-25, 22-25, 19-25)

Beitbridge Eagles 3-1 Ruwa (25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21)

Support Unit 3-1 MSU (25-12, 25-19,19-25, 25-18)

Women

Manyame Falcons 2-3 CUT (20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 17-25, 16-18)

Black Mambas 3-1 Hummers (25-21, 18-25, 25-11, 25-22)

Shalom 3-2 Hawks (25-23, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 16-14)

Support Unit 0- 3Harare City (13-25, 20-25, 22-25)

Manyame Falcons 3-0 MSU (25-11, 25-14, 25-16)

UZ Wolves 3-0 Hummers (25-14, 25-15, 25-14)

Diamonds 1-3 Support Unit (14-25, 20-25, 23-25, 05-25)

Hawks 1-3 Chimoio (15-25, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25)