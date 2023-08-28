Volleyball preps for Zone Six games on course

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Confederation African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI Nations Championships are on course, with the teams expected to get on with full time training this week.

The championships will be hosted at the City Sports Centre in Harare from September 22 to October 1.

Countries expected to participate at the competition are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Following the announcement of both men and women’s teams two weeks ago, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has already upped its planning schedule for the tournament.

Senior men’s team manager Farai Mboto, in an interview this afternoon, said their preparations have although hit a low owing to the just national elections and they are set to resume tomorrow.

“We had slowed down to pave way for elections and from Tuesday going forward, we will be seized with engagements to various clubs and individual players so that we confirm their availability.

“So, on schedule this week is mainly paperwork and preparations for camp. We have been working on finalising the national team kit designs, which we have done. Preparations are definitely going a gear up,” said Mboto.

The ZVA president Mxolisi Ndlovu said they have done all that is necessary for them to host the tournament.

“We are well on course in as far as logistics are concern. We aim at hosting a memorable tournament, one that will be better than any other. It will be good to market brand Zimbabwe to the countries that will participate,” said Ndlovu.

In order to well organise the major regional tournament, ZVA identified a committee led by former Highlanders and University of Zimbabwe utility player Mbekezeli Mthunzi.

Other members are Portia Chiwetu and Muziwandile Gumbo who are vice chairpersons, Enias Kondo, Selome Mashasha and Eugenia Mandeya, Vindicate Chindodo, Joseph Dzimati.

Other portfolios are to be manned by volunteers who include the technical sub-committee composed of Tawanda Sithole, Godknows Jembere and Spencer Chitate.

Protocol has Mercy Chatyoka and Priestledge Nhamburo, with one member set to be added from the Government departments.

Adding to the committee is the security portfolio led by Abel Chimukoko and Hector Kabunu.

The media, marketing and fundraising department will be led by Stan Mushonga and he will work with Lincoln Dokwani and Thomas Mangwiro.