Voting ends peaceful as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission starts collating results

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has called for patience as counting of votes is underway following the closure of all polling stations at the prescribed 7pm time.

A total of 362 polling stations for the National Assembly Elections and 139 polling stations for the local Government elections were designated for today’s by-elections that were held in eight constituencies from three provinces, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

For the national assembly elections, there were 53 polling stations from eight wards in Matabeleland South’s Beitbridge West constituency.

In Matabeleland North, Lupane East constituency 69 polling stations were set up while 66 were in place in Binga North.

Bulawayo metropolitan province had five constituencies participating in the polls. Bulawayo South had 39 polling stations.

Cowdray Park constituency had 43 polling stations while

Lobengula-Magwegwe had 37.

Mpopoma-Mzilikazi had 35 polling stations from the two wards with the final constituency, Nketa having 20 polling stations..

“Polling stations have closed. Please be patient while results are being counted and collated,” said the elections body in a brief statement on its official X handle.

After closure, there will be polling station based counting with the results displayed outside after the verification process