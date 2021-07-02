VP Chiwenga celebrates birthday

Harare Bureau

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga was today treated to a surprise birthday by his staff.

After seeing off President Mnangagwa to Zambia, Cde Chiwenga returned to his office, probably thinking it was business as usual but as the doors swung open, he was greeted with song and clapping.

Taken aback, he seemed shocked but soon collected himself and greeted his son Gamuchirai, who was part of the celebrations.

VP Chiwenga is 65 today.

He himself an experienced and decorated military commander admitted that he was not used to surprises.

“First of all let me say it has never happened like this in my life to be ambushed. I think the only time I was ambushed was during the war but maybe I can count the times I was ambushed.

“But this has been a combination of ambush and a surprise. Surprise attacks happen. Now I am 65. I thank the almighty for having been so gracious to make me live up to this age,” said VP Chiwenga.

He thanked his staff for praying for him even during trying times and talked of the important role his mother played in bringing him up.

“My mother looked after me, I could have died before that age,” said VP Chiwenga talking about the incident when he was poisoned when he was still a young boy of around four or five years old.

He said, “I always cherish and treasure my mother,” he said he was so happy to come back after the war and found her still alive, the VP said his mother died 10 years after the liberation struggle.

Minister of State in the office of the Vice President, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, thanked the VP for his wise counsel.

“We really appreciate the work you are doing in this country and we are seeking God’s intervention so that you keep going,” said Minister Ndlovu.