VP Chiwenga engages UAE investors

Herald Reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, on Tuesday toured Ali Gholami Vegetables and Fruits company’s premises in Dubai.

The UAE company imports blueberries, watermelons and other fresh produce from Zimbabwe.

The Vice President is currently in UAE where he is expected to attend the Global Business Forum Africa (GBFA), which seeks to unpack opportunities and challenges to investing in Africa. The business forum will run on the sidelines of the Expo 2020 Dubai, where Zimbabwe is among the 192 countries exhibiting.

The country’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will run from this month until March 31 next year, is aimed at identifying opportunities, highlight and showcase to the world the various lucrative investments available in Zimbabwe.

“I have come here with a delegation which I will be leading, of five ministers; Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sekai Nzenza, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando as well as Tourism and Hospitality Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu,” said VP Chiwenga on his arrival in the UAE on Sunday.