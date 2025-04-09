VP Chiwenga launches National Energy Efficiency Policy

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially launched Zimbabwe’s transformative National Energy Efficiency Policy, a key initiative aimed at promoting sustainable energy practices nationwide.

The launch took place during the 6th International Renewable Energy Conference, currently underway in Victoria Falls, which is being held under the theme: “Sustainable Energy Investments for a Better Future.”

Approved by Cabinet in October 2024, the policy is designed to roll out comprehensive energy-saving programmes to support Zimbabwe’s journey toward achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030, in line with Vision 2030.

The policy is anchored on five key pillars: sustainability, accessibility, affordability, gender equity and employment creation.

Its central objective is to promote an integrated, data-driven approach to energy efficiency that contributes meaningfully to the country’s broader socio-economic development.

