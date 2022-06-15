VP Chiwenga ties the knot

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi after the two tied the knot.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the news in a statement.

“His Excellency the President, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa, wishes to inform the Nation that Honourable Vice President, General (RETD) Dr CDGN Chiwenga, has tied the knot with his partner, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi,

“Col. Baloyi is a serving Officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, ZNA. The President, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa (Dr), and the First Family wish the couple a lifelong partnership full of love and affection,” said Dr Sibanda.