VP Chiwenga to headline Regional Construction Summit 2024

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is set to headline this year’s Regional Construction Summit 2024 in Victoria Falls running from 27 to 30 November.

Organised by the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA), the landmark event will be run under the theme “Leveraging Investment in Infrastructure as a Catalyst for Economic Growth.”

The event will bring together regional stakeholders from across the SADC region, including construction associations, government officials, captains of industry, development partners, and a wide array of clients and allied suppliers in the construction industry.

In a statement, ZBCA said they were committed to spearheading Zimbabwe’s construction growth and ready to position the nation as a model for industrialised development in Southern Africa.

“The construction industry is increasingly recognised as a local and regional industrialisation cornerstone. This summit will serve as a platform to harmonise efforts across borders, fostering strategic collaborations that will unlock new opportunities and promote sustainable growth in the sector,” read part of the statement.

“The event is earmarked to spotlight Zimbabwe’s construction industry as a model of resilience, innovation, and excellence, driven by the vision of the country’s leadership led by President Mnangagwa.

The contractors association said by bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders, the summit will create robust networks aimed at fostering shared learning and strategic partnerships.

ZBCA said this collaboration will facilitate investment opportunities that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that construction projects contribute positively to the communities they serve.

“The summit will also spotlight innovative construction practices and technologies that can help regional players overcome common challenges. By sharing best practices, participants will identify new investment avenues that lead to economic development, job creation, and technological advancement, effectively enhancing the region’s competitiveness in the global market.”

The contractors association said a strategic roadmap will be unveiled, outlining the future trajectory of the construction industry in Southern Africa.

It said the roadmap will set ambitious yet achievable targets for sustainable growth over the next decade, paving the way for infrastructure developments that meet both current needs and those of future generations.

ZBCA added: “To position Zimbabwe as a model of excellence in construction, the summit will highlight significant projects, such as the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road and the Mbudzi Interchange, where ZBCA members showcased their commitment to quality and sustainability, thereby positioning Zimbabwe as a beacon of resilience and innovation.”

It said by demonstrating successful frameworks for infrastructure development, Zimbabwe can inspire replication across the SADC region.

The contractors association said it draws its inspiration from the government’s unwavering focus on infrastructure, particularly the “Brick Upon Brick” initiative championed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic has witnessed an unprecedented construction boom, a key enabler for the country’s broader industrialisation efforts.

ZBCA said the upcoming event will reflect on these milestones and take the opportunity to honour the President and commit to his regional vision as the Chairman of the regional block, an industrialised SADC.

Key presentations will be delivered by the Ministries of Transport and Infrastructural Development, National Housing and Social Amenities, Local Government and Public Works, Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

ZBCA, Zim Cyber City, Shelter Afrique, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), ZimTrade, Bankers Association of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), Old Mutual, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) will also deliver presentations, among others.