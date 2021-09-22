VP Chiwenga: Zimbabweans must build the national economy

Online Reporter

VICE President General (Retd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga says the Zimbabwean economy must and will be built by Zimbabweans.

Dr Chiwenga was addressing delegates at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Business Conference in Bulawayo on Wednesday, held annually, alongside the ZITF event.

“We now have economic agents, including the micro, small and medium enterprises. This paradigm shift means enterprising individuals sustaining themselves through the SMEs sector should no longer be considered as unemployed just because they are not in wage employment.”

He said that one of the key lessons which should never be forgotten from the Covid-19 experience is that a nation is more secure if it is willing to rely on itself than foreign production.

VP Chiwenga said the funds received from the International Monetory Fund (IMF) will be deployed prudently to support key social and economic programmes that will in the future assure of sustained all-round development which leaves no one behind.

“The injection of the IMF SDR is not the panacea of the structural imbalance which remains, which we are determined to resolve. Disciplined behaviour of all of a as economic agents will be critical in building the economy towards Vision 2030.”

Vice President Chiwenga said the operationalisation of the forex exchange system has set the country on a path to stable pricing, but was quick to warn players on the parallel market for fuelling monetary indiscipline.

“The setback is indiscipline on the parallel market. I wish and I repeat, I wish to warn the perpetrators of this heinous crime that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them,” he added.

He said that the Second Republic will carry the growth trajectory in the NDS-1 through to 2030 by a successor NDS-2 from 2026 to 2030.

Regarding devolution, the Vice President said Government was advocating that all provinces to measure and grow their Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We must all fight to be winners. This is the task of all provincial ministers. We must all be number one, side by side, making sure we take the provinces to the best end of the game.

“Development for the people, by the people, must be our slogan. No longer can we afford to do desk management, we must be on the ground. We therefore intend to accelerate the establishment of e-governance to make our business more responsive to the needs of our customers. We welcome your input as the private sector because you are a key player in economic development.

“Government welcomes Foreign Direct Investment into all sectors, but the key to lifting our people out of poverty is increased investment by locals in key sectors, partnering the local sector through joint ventures. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already said us as Zimbabweans must build the Zimbabwe that we all desire.”

VP Chiwenga cited the enormous economic opportunities that Zimbabwean businesses stand to exploit through deepened regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), inviting industry to work together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, ZimTrade and other trade facilitation bodies.

In this regard, VP Chiwenga said domestic firms must be able to compete against international bidders in public procurement and there was no room for inefficiency.

Dr Chiwenga applauded the Victoria Falls community for achieving 100 percent herd immunity through vaccination of its citizens.

“I am happy to say we have achieved 100 percent herd immunity in Victoria Falls. I am happy that pretty soon Bulawayo will be the first of our cities to achieve herd immunity because we have already achieved 64 percent for the first jab. Well done Minister Ncube,” he said.

The Vice President said government is grateful for the support it continues to receive from international development partners and the business community in COVID-19 management programmes.

“Zimbabwe is indeed Open For Business. We welcome those who are willing to partner government in research and development. As Minister of Health, I am aware it takes a healthy nation to achieve economic growth and I appreciate the efforts we are making together to fight COVID-19. To those who have not yet been vaccinated, I advise you to embrace the government’s vaccination programme and get your jab today.”

The Conference was hosted by the ZITF company in partnership with the National Economic Consultative Forum under the theme: “Embracing the new normal for business and industry: Realities and Opportunities.”