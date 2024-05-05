VP Mohadi calls for private-sector support in fighting drug abuse

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi has called on the private sector to direct its corporate social responsibility efforts towards fighting drug and substance abuse among youths, for the realisation of the country’s socio-economic development targets.

A major problem in Zimbabwe, if not addressed, drug and substance abuse can lead to catastrophic results on the country’s development agenda.

Speaking at the Public, Private Sector Business Interface Dinner hosted by Vision 2030 Movement in Bulawayo on Friday, Vice-President Mohadi called on youths to desist from drugs and substance abuse.

“Zimbabwe is a country endowed with a lot of land, natural resources and many other resources with the potential of being the bread basket of the world. I, therefore, challenge you our young people to desist from drugs and substance abuse.

“Such indulgences have caused a lot of damage to our youths as they cannot function properly to develop their country under the influence of drugs. As the Government, we are going to leave no stone unturned, to ensure that we fight and conquer the war against drugs amongst the youths,” he said.

“However, for us to win this war, we must all play our part in fighting drug and substance abuse. We must also be able to teach and learn from each other in our communities on the dangers of drug abuse.”

VP Mohadi urged the corporate world to join forces with the Government in fighting drug abuse, stating that business was expected to effectively work with community leaders and strive to create safe communities that are key in promoting economic development.

The Vice-President also encouraged the private sector to consider programming industrial attachments so that they could be conducive platforms for skills development for students.

“As we also move towards creating a skilled society that understands the demands of industry and the community they serve, we request the support of the private sector to provide mentorship programmes, where we can incubate and harness ideas and skills of both the young and old entrepreneurs and innovators.

“This will significantly, contribute to the proffering of ideas and solutions to national challenges and ensure that Vision 2030 is achieved,” he said.

Vice-President Mohadi assured the gathering that the Government will continuously promote the creation of mutual and fair synergies within the economic environment to spur meaningful economic development, thereby achieving an empowered society by 2030.

He said the biggest achievement under the New Dispensation was to open the country for business as this has opened space for every investor both local and foreign to do business in Zimbabwe, without restrictions.

“I implore every one of you to embrace the Vision 2030 by engaging in some income-generating activities of sorts. The Government of President Mnangagwa is committed to fully support such ventures as the country is indeed open for business,” he said.

The event ran under the theme: “Empowering Skills for Progressive Business Growth towards Vision 2030 and NDS1 Success”.

The interface sought to facilitate knowledge and skills exchange between private business entities and the Government, to support the achievement of Vision 2030.

In attendance, were Ministers of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and Paul Mavima of Skills Audit and Development, Vision 2030 Movement chairman Paul Tapiwa Mavima, senior Zanu-PF members, Members of Parliament and captains of industry.