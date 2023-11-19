VP Mohadi heads to Namibia

The Sunday News
Vincent Gono in WALVIS BAY, Namibia
VICE PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi is today expected here, where he will join regional leaders Presidents Hage Geingob of Namibia, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana for this year’s sub-regional UNICEF World Children’s Day commemorations.
This year’s celebrations in the Namibian coastal city will be held under the theme “Renewing our Promise for Children’s Rights”.
The high-level gathering is expected to renew and reaffirm the four countries’ commitment to regional engagements in furtherance of promotion and protection of the rights of children.
In a statement, UNICEF said this year’s event will bring together over 200 children from the four countries, with thousands attending virtually, to discuss and share insights on how leaders can create an enabling environment for the young to realise their full potential.
“Heads of State are expected to grace the event to build on the regional engagements established in Botswana in 2021 and Zambia in 2022, where a commitment was made to create a Heads of State Network,” reads the statement.
“This network serves as a platform to discuss issues of mutual concern and develop concrete strategies to address children’s rights in their respective countries.”
UNICEF has commended the multiple practical milestones attained by the four countries towards the Heads of State Network.
In Zimbabwe, as part of President Mnangagwa’s commitment to promoting children’s rights, Government has enacted the Marriages Act, which criminalises any act that promotes child marriages. The Act seeks to deal with the scourge of child marriages in the country, where it is estimated a third of girls are married before the age of 18 years.
There is also a department in President Mnangagwa’s office for people and children living with disabilities, which has been seized with making all learning institutions accessible for all in fulfilment of his mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.
The Government has also been at the forefront in speaking against drug and substance abuse, mostly by the youths.
Namibia has been applauded for embarking on a nationwide consultation with all stakeholders, including children with disabilities, on how the country should transform education and ensure no child is left behind.
It has also been working on narrowing the digital divide with a spirited initiative to connect schools and young people to the internet.
It has also made efforts to address violence against children, with child-friendly police centres having been established in selected districts across the country.
UNICEF designated November 20 as World Children’s Day following the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the same date in 1989 by the United Nations General Assembly. The commemorations seek to promote international togetherness, raise awareness among children and improve their welfare.
The day unites governments all over the world in celebrating advancements made in achieving child rights, shedding light on critical issues affecting children’s lives and supporting young people to be advocates of their rights.