VP Mohadi resigns

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has tendered his resignation from the post following media exposës alleging immoral actions on his part.

The Vice President has over the past couple of weeks been dogged by allegations of immoral actions which he has vehemently denied.

In tendering his resignation, VP Mohadi maintained his innocence saying he is a victim of “information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage.”

“Following the recurring dis-information and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 96(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20) Act, 2013 with immediate effect,” reads part of his resignation letter to President Mnangagwa.

VP Mohadi thanked President Mnangagwa for the confidence he had showed by appointing him to serve as the nation’s Vice President.

“Dear citizens, it is my pleasure and privilege to leave the trust that you have bestowed upon me. I thank you for the task that I accomplished effectively and ask for forgiveness for those tasks I failed to do well.

“I have been going through a soul searching pilgrimage and realized that I need the space to deal with my problems outside the governance chair. I have arrived at this decision not as a matter of cowardice but as a sign of demonstrating great respect to the office of the President so that it is not compromised or caricatured by actions that are linked to my challenges as an individual,” said VP Mohadi.