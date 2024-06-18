VP Mohadi to grace Old Gwanda road dinner dance

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

VICE President Kembo Mohadi is expected to grace the Old Gwanda road cabinet approval celebration dinner set for Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Cabinet approved for the construction of the 120km Old Gwanda Road through a “Built Operate and Transfer” arrangement at a total cost of US$150 million last month and Zwane Enterprises, the private partner heading the project is hosting a dinner to celebrate the breakthrough.

In an interview with Sunday News on Tuesday, Zwane Enterprises chief executive officer, Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo confirmed the event.

“We have gone through quite a lot of processes for us to get approval from the Cabinet and we felt we just need to celebrate before we commence with the actual works

“Vice President Mohadi is expected to be the guest of honour and he has confirmed that he will be joining us,” said Eng Mbambo.

Eng Mbambo said the company has already lined up six contractors who are expected to construct the main road while they wait for the signed contract from the Government.

“We are now ready as a company to commence the project. We are just waiting for the signed contract from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. They promised to give us by the end of June.

“Once we are served with the contract which we can refer to as the BOT license, it will take about 40 days for the money to be sent into the country and we are hopeful we will commence on 1 August 2024,” said Eng Mbambo.

He said of the six local contractors who have been lined up for the main road, four of them are from Bulawayo while two are from Harare.

“All of them will do an average of 20 kilometres. However, they will be given five kilometres at a time and if they fail to meet the expected and given target, we will not give them the next strip,” said Eng Mbambo.

He said the company is already engaging various suppliers as they plan to source all their materials locally.

“In addition to the contractors, we have also lined up suppliers of major inputs. This includes cement, quarry, and asphalt amongst other inputs. Negotiations with these suppliers are ongoing.

“We also expect the project to benefit numerous communities along the road through employment creation. We have emphasised our contractors to prioritise local communities,” said Eng Mbambo.

