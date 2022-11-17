Vubachikwe Mine operations continue to be suspended

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

VUBACHIKWE Mine in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province is continuing with the temporary suspension of its operations until repairs are completed and the mine declared safe, an official has said.

This comes after the mine witnessed violent protests that left a trail of destruction with property worth thousands of dollars destroyed.

In a statement on Thursday (today), the mine manager, Mr None Kananji, said operations remain suspended.

“Mining operations have been temporarily suspended due to the illegal strike and riot that occurred on 8 November 2022 which caused substantial damage to the Mine and physical injury to certain employees. The Mine Manager’s first and primary duty is to ensure a safe workplace for all employees and secondarily to protect the Mine and its assets,” said Mr Kananji.

He said essential service providers have been working tirelessly since 9 November to clear and repair the damage inflicted on the mine.

“The mine will remain temporarily suspended until it is declared safe to resume operations by the Mine Manager. Safe, meaning in terms of compliance with statutory requirements in terms of infrastructure, work areas, shafts, equipment and the expected work environment for employees to discharge their duties without fear of physical violence or intimidation,” said Mr Kananji.

The mine has reportedly repaired the battery shaft and are awaiting statutory shaft examinations, ATM Shaft repairs and rope recapping are underway and awaiting statutory examinations.

The black cat shaft and central shaft continues to be dewatered.

“Due to flooding drilling equipment and rock hammers have not yet been brought to surface for inspection, repairs and re-deployment, vehicles and heavy equipment repairs underway. Surface infrastructure repairs and clean up underway critically the Mine Clinic and ambulance,” said Mr Kananji.

