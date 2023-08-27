Vubachikwe Mine weather threat worries ebb

FOLLOWING the closure of Vubachikwe Gold Mine in Gwanda late last year following a disastrous illegal riot by rogues amongst the workforce, fears arose whether the mine, being in care and maintenance, would be able to withstand the threat of the elements in the face of scaled down operations.

Being an establishment with rich underground water sources, fears were heightened that the mine could possibly flood, threatening infrastructure underground and spelling disaster when preparations were to begin to wake the sleeping giant that is Vubachikwe Mine in the gold production circles.

However, in a statement issued last week, management at the mine announced two sets of news that are set to get workers relieved and stakeholders pleased, the mine is past the worst with regards weather threats as the wet season is effectively done and a breakthrough is on the horizon regarding the first reopening meeting between management and workers, represented by the worker’s committee.

“As you may know, we were diligently ensuring that the mine is continuously dewatered to prevent flooding, which has meant a continuous process of pumping water from underground. This was particularly a great concern during the rainy season.

However, owing to dedicated staff at the height of the challenging rainy season we managed to keep the mine in pristine condition, preventing flooding and therefore safeguarding crucial equipment and infrastructure,” said mine manager Mr None Kananji.

Mr Kananji hinted that efforts between management and staff to finally meet and discuss the reopening plan, commonly called the Work Out plan, were at an advanced stage, saying further information would be released in the coming week on the meeting and other details related.

“This is effectively something being addressed more by our legal office which can speak more to the issue in depth. However, I am pleased to announce that from news availed to me, the workers’ committee and internal legal department are in sync with an agreement that the meeting to discuss the work out plan ought to be hastened,” he said.

With the election season out of the way, the mine is expected to expedite processes to reopen the mine, ensuring a return to normalcy with all stakeholders, especially government being rewarded to their patience in the period of uncertainty as well as crucially contributing to the 12-billion-dollar mining sector as articulated by the Government and His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa.