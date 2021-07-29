Wadi joins South Africa’s JDR Stars

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African GladAfrica Championship side, JDR Stars have signed Zimbabwean striker Ishmael from Caps United.

The 28-year old has been in South Africa for trials since last week and on Thursday, Nditsheni Nemasisi, the JDR boss confirmed that the Pretoria based club had signed Wadi on a year deal, with an option to extend his contract by another year.

“I have signed Wadi on a two-year deal with an option for another year,” Nemasisi was quoted as saying by the South African media.

Last season, JDR Stars finished sixth in the GladAfrica Championship with 44 points secured from 11 wins and the same number of draws. The club was founded in 2011 by Nemasisi, a lawyer by profession who also doubles up as the team coach.

Locally, Wadi played for Black Mambas, Bulawayo Chiefs, FC Platinum, Bulawayo City, Harare City before he ended up at Caps United. In July 2015, Wadi joined Highlanders from Chiefs but the deal was not completed since Amakhosi Amahle did not provide Bosso with the necessary supporting documents for the player to be issued a licence.

The speedy forward made a bright start for Caps United when football finally resumed in May with the Chibuku Super Cup. Wadi was one of the leading top goal scorers in the country’s most rewarding club competition when the action was halted at the beginning of this month.

