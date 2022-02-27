Walking in Esther Mahlangu’s footsteps…women from Matobo bring unique wall art to the canvas

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

BEFORE she set foot at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo last week, Peggy Masuku had only ever used natural paints, harvested from bare rock and the soils around rural Matobo, to paint her house.

A multiple winner of the My Beautiful Home Competition organised by Pathisa Nyathi’s Amagugu, Masuku had got used to the use of homemade brushes, including women’s socks, to apply the broad strokes that beautified her huts of clay.

Hers was not the kind of artistry taught in any school.

However, the rough walls of her home appreciated her work, and since the inception of the competition, her home would present a bright, beaming face to whoever gazed upon it.

At the Art Gallery however, things were now different.

Masuku was joined by a select group of women from the My Beautiful Home competition who, for the first time would have to use conventional brushes and conventional paints, as they took their art from the rough walls of their homes to paper.

They would not, this time, be applying their cosmetic paints to walls baking under the harsh Matobo sun.

Instead, the women of Matobo will join other renowned artists from across the globe in painting a Berlin Bear, a towering figure representing the friendship between Germany and the other countries in the world.

While they are used to painting their own homes, this time Masuku and her fellow artists will have an all-white towering likeness as their canvas, with the goal being to put a uniquely Ndebele artistic flourish on a creature that does not exist in Africa, let alone the usually arid Matobo. For Masuku, this is new and interesting challenge.

“We use brushes but paint and soil or clay are different things. So, we recognise that we have started a new life. We were now used to soil but not paint but we are trying our best.

We are trying because we want to make sure that Matobo is recognised as a place that preserves cultural heritage. Maybe it was fate that made us all build homes in Matobo,” she told Sunday Life.

By taking their art from their homes to galleries, the women of Matobo are following the illustrious footsteps of other traditional artistes that have taken their art mainstream, with the most noteworthy example being Esther Mahlangu, a southern Ndebele artiste from South Africa.

Mahlangu’s art and life story shares a striking similarity with that of the women of Matobo.

As a teenager, Mahlangu became an expert in executing the traditional Ndebele art of wall painting, traditionally only done by women and on special occasions.

Through her work, she became well known and began to receive commissions from many places.

Though grounded in tradition, in the course of her work Mahlangu began to evolve, elaborate and innovate on the traditional designs and techniques.

In her work, Mahlangu represents ordinary, everyday objects in the abstract, drawing freehand without prior measurement or sketches, and using feathers and bundled twigs as brushes as in the old way.

In 1999, following major international artistes, including the likes of Andy Warhol and David Hockney, Mahlangu became the first woman artist to be commissioned to decorate a BMW car in traditional Ndebele design. Mahlangu was also commissioned to paint the tail of a British Airways Boeing.

Decades after Mahlangu made her breakthrough, the women of Matobo, Matabeleland South Province, can also show the world what they are capable of, using the Berlin Bear as a springboard.

“The bear represents the friendship between Germany and the other countries in the world,” said Veronique Attala, chairperson of Ekhaya Gaia and one of the organisers of the My Beautiful Home competition.

“Because it is painted by local artistes, it celebrates the country where the bear is.

We have the honour, joy and pride to have been asked in Matabeleland by the German embassy to have the bear representing Zimbabwe painted by the women of the Matopos.

It will be the first time that the Zimbabwean bear will be painted since 2002.

There has been no bear painted by locals since that time and we are very proud to be the ones doing it.

There is one bear in every country and so we have 140 bears currently around the globe. At the end of the year there’s one big exhibition, either in Dubai, New York or Paris or other cities around the world,” she said.

Attala said she had seen a steady evolution of the women’s art over the years and was confident that they would deliver a high standard of art.

“There has been a huge evolution in the work of the women over the years. Every year you see that they get better and more creative.

Their neighbours are also joining and the standard of the competition is very high.

Last year we had 700 participants and lots of them very good in comparison to the previous years.

The ladies love it because it represents income and also pride for the whole family.

They are celebrated by the rest of the world because we put their work on Facebook and you had people voting for the best interior or exterior design, et cetera.

They earn a lot of good prices which they could not afford.

Last year for example, they all received a prize but the best 10 percent in the competition went to Amagugu for the final prize and each of the 70 or 80 that made it was given a prize worth at least US$100,” she said.

At the Art Gallery, the women are training under the watchful eye of Talent Kapadza, a resident visual artist at the gallery.

Although the paints and brushes alien to them had initially rebelled in their hands, Kapadza said there had been a rapid improvement in women from Matobo’s work the space of a few days.

“I’m coaching the ladies on the application of paint on the bear because this is a three-dimensional bear and so it because more of a sculpture.

In a sculpture there’s a certain pigment that you use, like glossy paint so the bear looks amazing in terms of colour application.

The whole idea is to connect the ideas that they use on the Ndebele huts and implement them on the bear.

The other important thing is to represent Ndebele culture in terms of pigments, mainly looking at the earthly colours that represent the landscape of Matobo and also the people of Matobo.

“The first session was quite hard for them because they aren’t flexible with brush control or colour mixing and so I had to help them in that regard.

They have not used these pigments before and they are used to their original natural colours from the stones and from the different types of clay that they collect and mix with water.

“At the moment they are in the process of creating a wash, as a painter that’s the first stage of applying paint on canvas or paper. From applying a wash, they go on to the second stage. So, it’s all about understanding the painting process and if you see what they have done before and what they’re doing now you’ll see a huge difference,” he said.

According to Amagugu founder and cultural guru, Nyathi, Kapadza was instrumental in showing how the women’s art could be transferred onto a structure that is alien to them.

“They did a lot of painting but they were initially given colours like green but those are not earth colours.

So, they had to redo things so that they can once again use colours that they are used to when they paint with clay in Matobo.

For example, they don’t have green when they paint their houses.

They first started practicing using pencils and then they went on to larger practise papers and eventually they will start painting.

After they finish painting, they will start working on the bear and it will be commissioned at some stage by the German Ambassador.

“This piece will be carrying two critical identities.

First it will carry the identity of the Germans, as symbolised by the bear, which we do not have but its colours and its painting will be distinctly ours.

Due to the fact that they have means to take this to the whole world, we are hoping that it will portray and get the work of these women and Ndebele culture promoted worldwide.

Using a computer, Talent (Kapadza) managed to lift the designs of several houses from Facebook and generate an image of what the bear would look like from the work of various women.

“It looks beautiful and it will bring out the earth colours and the usual Ndebele and indeed African designs,” he said.

In the tradition of the Ndebele, Esther Mahlangu was taught how to paint by her grandmother and mother at the age of 10.

Mahlangu’s artistic flair emerged when, at puberty, she underwent the traditional Ndebele practice in which young women are cloistered from society for a few months and taught the traditional craft of beadwork. These early lessons would later serve as training for her artistic career.

As she grows older and also begins to lose her sight, Peggy Masuku believes that the latest endeavour by the women of Matobo may help encourage the younger generation of women to pick up the paint brush and continue what is now a very fruitful tradition.

“My Beautiful Home has taught us not to be idle as women. We are at the art gallery right now not because we are experts but because we are trying our hardest with the little gifts that we have.

From the word go the competition has brought order and cleanliness into our lives. Today we are here and we don’t know how far what we do will take the nation of Zimbabwe. We want to lift our country’s flag high.

“We want to leave this for the young, especially the girls. A woman should know that a woman’s hand can give her a life.

You don’t have to beg someone else. As parents, as mothers, the responsibility lies with us. A lot of our young people are not at home in the rural areas but in the modern cities.

They hate the rural areas because they think they are dirty when in fact it is no longer true. Our homes are now beautiful and the only thing we might be lacking is electricity.

I wish the young people could be taught the beauty of our culture and homes,” she said.