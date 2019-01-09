War veteran Khupe dies

Precious Maphosa, Sunday News Reporter

WAR veteran Cde Benedict Khupe has died.

He was 66. Cde Khupe passed at his home in Emganwini Suburb in Bulawayo on Saturday.

In a statement, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Professor Callistus Ndlovu said Cde Khupe will be buried at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane on Saturday after he was declared a Liberation War Hero.

Cde Khupe was born in Maqina Village in Kezi in 1953. He did his primary education at Kezi Primary School and Nsukamani Primary school in Bulawayo and then proceeded to secondary education through correspondence and obtained Ordinary Level certificate.

He joined the liberation war in 1977 in Zambia and after completing his training he was sent to the Soviet Union for further training in communication.

When he returned he was deployed in Livingstone, Zambia as a regional communication officer.

After ceasefire, he was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army on 25 March 1980 and promoted to a rank of Lieutenant.

Cde Khupe was awarded medals which include the Independence medal, Liberation medal , Liberation Silver medal , 10 year service medal , 15 year Exemplary medal and Mozambique campaign medal.

Cde Khupe retired from the ZNA in 31 August 1995 as Lieutenant –Colonel.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 3789 Emganwini suburb.

