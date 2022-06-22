War veterans given till August to be vetted

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Veterans of the Liberation Struggle board has given war veterans that failed to register and be vetted to ascertain deserving beneficiaries of a soon to be introduced social welfare scheme up to 31 August 2022 to avail themselves for the exercise.

This was revealed in a statement from the board where they also noted that veterans in the diaspora can also submit their details via their respective embassies.

“A significant number of individuals were not vetted for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to the large numbers that reported to vetting centres. All those who were not vetted should also submit their details at district offices and provincial offices of the Department of War Veterans Affairs.

“They also have until 31 August 2022 to do so, the numbers will be used to come up with a firm decision on the way forward. Among those who missed out are Veterans in the diaspora who should also submit their details at our embassies around the world. They also have until 31 August 2022 to do so,” reads the statement.

The board further noted that those were vetted but were not successful could appeal but given the large number of those that were not successful and their geographical dispersion, to simplify the process, all applicants who were not successful for various reasons and wish to appeal should approach the nearest district and provincial offices of the Department of War Veterans Affairs where they will complete an appeal form.

“Some applicants, particularly those in remote parts of the country, could also find it difficult to access the Board’s offices. In order to simplify the process, the Board resolved that all applicants who were not successful for various reasons and wish to appeal should approach the nearest district and provincial offices of the Department of War Veterans Affairs where they will complete an appeal form.

“The form can also be downloaded from the Department’s website: www.dvls.gov.W and thereafter submitted to the nearest district or provincial offices. They have until 31 August 2022 to do so. The Board will then advise how and when the appeal process will be conducted and a public statement will be issued in due course,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, those candidates that were successful in the vetting process are now deemed to be provisionally successful until their names are published in the Government Gazette for 30 days.

The board revealed that this period allows persons who have representations against accreditation of specific individuals to do so, with any representations set to be investigated. “If there are no representations after thirty days, these individuals are deemed to be finally accredited,” reads the statement.

The Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu PF national chairperson previously said the process followed the successful completion of the registration exercise launched by President Mnangagwa last year.