Ward five starts street light repairs

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

COUNCILLOR for Ward Five in Bulawayo, Dumisani Nkomo says the local authority has started repairs to street lights with close to 40 having been restored against a target of 1 000.

He revealed that this was being funded under the ward’s three percent retention fund.

“I am super excited that we have started work on repairing 1,000 streetlights in Ward Five. Yesterday (Tuesday), 38 streetlights were repaired in Morningside on two streets. We are using our Ward Retention Fund which is three percent of what residents in the ward pay. With the fantastic residents, residents associations and BCC public lighting department we can do this,” he said.

Clr Nkomo said they hoped to repair every street light in the ward and work towards solar lighting for places where there is no street lighting.

“We welcome corporate sector support in filling the gaps,” he said.

The street lighting project is also part of efforts to create safe neighbourhoods and lighting is an important factor to ensure visibility.

In the Councillor’s Weekly Update, he gave an insight into the Ward Retention Fund.

“Ward Five has US$57,000 for our ward retention. For maximum impact, affordability and sustainability the ward development committee identified the repair of streetlights as a low-hanging implementable project. Monthly financial updates on the Ward Retention Fund will be provided. Roads – a few areas have received gravel but most of our roads need to be upgraded,” reads the update.

He said, in regards to road rehabilitation, the focus is on the Central Business District as the face of the city but in the next six months.

The councillor is advocating for major roads like Matopos Road and Wellington Avenue that fall within the ward to be done.

@NyembeziMu