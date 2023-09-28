Warrior Hadebe wins his first silverware in USA

28 Sep, 2023 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Warrior Hadebe wins his first silverware in USA

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere

HIS stock has continued to rise!

The Warriors centre back last night won his first silverware in United States of America’s Major League after his side Houston Dynamo beat Inter Miami 2-1 in the 2023 US Open Cup.

The lanky defender started on the bench in the match and was introduced in the stoppage time of the second half.

He didn’t make any noteworthy contribution as his team had already secured the control earlier in the first half.

Hadebe is coming from a five months long nagging leg injury. @FungaiMuderere

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting