Warrior Hadebe wins his first silverware in USA

Fungai Muderere

HIS stock has continued to rise!

The Warriors centre back last night won his first silverware in United States of America’s Major League after his side Houston Dynamo beat Inter Miami 2-1 in the 2023 US Open Cup.

The lanky defender started on the bench in the match and was introduced in the stoppage time of the second half.

He didn’t make any noteworthy contribution as his team had already secured the control earlier in the first half.

Hadebe is coming from a five months long nagging leg injury. @FungaiMuderere