Warriors’ Afcon qualifying fixtures brought forward

16 Jan, 2020 - 17:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Warriors’ Afcon qualifying fixtures brought forward Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe is challenged by Elhaddad Hachim of Comoros during the 2019 Cosafa Cup match between Zimbabwe and Comoros at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban on 01 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE has been a change to the schedule for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with matches that were meant to take place later on in the year now to be played earlier.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Football Association released new dates for the Warriors’ remaining fixtures against Algeria, Botswana and Zambia after the qualifiers were brought forward.

Zimbabwe face Algeria away first and then at home between 23 to 31 March instead of the initial period of 31 August to 8 September. The Warriors clash with the Zebras of Botswana away, which was scheduled for October is now slated for 1-9 June. Zimbabwe’s last qualifying fixture against Zambia at home, a match originally meant to be played in November will now take place between 31 August to 8 September.

With a win and a draw, Zimbabwe are second in Group H with four points, two behind Algeria, on top of the log with since they have a 100 percent record after a 5-0 drubbing of Zambia as well a 1-0 triumph over Botswana.

Zimbabwe were held to a goalless draw at home by Botswana before they fought hard four days later to overcome Zambia 2-0 in their second fixture, with South Africa based Khama Billiat scorer of both the Warriors goals in Lusaka.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting