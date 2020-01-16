Warriors’ Afcon qualifying fixtures brought forward

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE has been a change to the schedule for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with matches that were meant to take place later on in the year now to be played earlier.

On Thursday, the Zimbabwe Football Association released new dates for the Warriors’ remaining fixtures against Algeria, Botswana and Zambia after the qualifiers were brought forward.

Zimbabwe face Algeria away first and then at home between 23 to 31 March instead of the initial period of 31 August to 8 September. The Warriors clash with the Zebras of Botswana away, which was scheduled for October is now slated for 1-9 June. Zimbabwe’s last qualifying fixture against Zambia at home, a match originally meant to be played in November will now take place between 31 August to 8 September.

With a win and a draw, Zimbabwe are second in Group H with four points, two behind Algeria, on top of the log with since they have a 100 percent record after a 5-0 drubbing of Zambia as well a 1-0 triumph over Botswana.

Zimbabwe were held to a goalless draw at home by Botswana before they fought hard four days later to overcome Zambia 2-0 in their second fixture, with South Africa based Khama Billiat scorer of both the Warriors goals in Lusaka.

@Mdawini_29