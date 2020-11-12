Warriors arrive in Algeria

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s football team, the Warriors have arrived in Algeria for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against the Dessert Foxes today.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Algeria, Vusumuzi Ntonga and staff from the embassy were at the Algiers International Airport to welcome coach Zdravko Logarusic and his boys when they landed in the North African country on Wednesday morning after close to nine hours in the air.

Ambassador Ntonga is hosted the team for lunch at his residence before Logarusic took the lads for a feel of the match venue in the evening.

One of Zimbabwe’s star players, South Africa based Khama Billiat managed to join his teammates on the Air Zimbabwe chartered flight having twice missed his flights from South Africa. Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe and Tinotenda Kadewere were the others who landed in Harare on Tuesday, hours before the team took off from the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Algeria lead the group having won the two matches they have played so far against Botswana and Zambia. Zimbabwe occupy the second spot in the qualifying group with four points secured from a 0-0 draw against Botswana in Harare and a 2-1 triumph over Zambia in Lusaka.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka

Midfielders: Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube