Warriors brace for Flames of Malawi

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER playing out a goalless draw with Mozambique in their opening fixture at the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup, the Warriors will be eyeing their first three points when they take on Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Friday.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic finally got to fine tune his players in Mzansi after taking care of the team’s training session on Thursday at the Old Grey Stadium. The Croatian sat on the bench on Wednesday without overseeing the team’s preparatory session on Tuesday after he was denied entry into South Africa since he did not have a visa. He only travelled to the neighbouring country on Tuesday evening after securing the official document that gave him permission to enter South Africa, which saw him spend a night in Johannesburg before he caught a flight to Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.

His assistant, Tonderai Ndiraya oversaw the Warriors preparations for the clash with the Mambas of Mozambique.

Zimbabwe, the most successful team in the Cosafa Cup with six titles have to up their game if they are fancying any chances of winning the regional competition a seventh time.

The draw with Mozambique on Wednesday left Zimbabwe third with just a point. Mozambique occupy second spot while Namibia, who shocked West African guest nation Senegal with a 2-1 victory top the group with three points.

After facing Malawi, Zimbabwe clash with Namibia at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday before they square off with Senegal next Tuesday, with both matches at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

