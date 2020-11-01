Warriors coach Logarusic names squad of 24 players for back to back Afcon qualifier fixtures against Algeria

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors coach, ZdravkoÂ Logarusic has together with his technical team named a squad of 24 players for the back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixtures against Algeria.

The Warriors face the Dessert Foxes in the Algerian capital on 12 November before the two teams meet again four days at the National Sports Stadium.

Goalkeepers, Elvis Chipezeze and Tatenda Mkuruva make a return to the Warriors. Adam Chicken, whose only appearance for the Warriors came in 2018 has been called up together with the yet to be capped duo of United States of America based Tendai Jirira and 20-year old Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura. Striker David Moyo, whose sole Warriors cap came in 2014, has also been called up, with the 25-year old expected to bring the brilliant form he has shown for his Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Accies.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze Talbert Shumba, Tatenda Mkuruva

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Tendai Jirira, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen

Midfielders: Â Marshall Munetsi , Ovidy Karuru, Butholezwe Ncube,Tafadzwa Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube

