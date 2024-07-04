Warriors discover opponents in 2025 Afcon Qualifiers

Warriors discover opponents in 2025 Afcon Qualifiers The Warriors

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere

THE country’s flagship football side, the Warriors were this afternoon drawn into Group J of the 2025 Afcon qualifiers together with Cameroon, Kenya and Namibia.

The draw function was conducted in  Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Warriors were seeded in Pot Four.

2025 Afcon Full Draw

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia.

Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Lesotho.

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana.

Group D: Nigeria, Benin, Libya, Rwanda.

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia.

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger.

Group G: Ivory Coast, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad.

Group H: DRC, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia.

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini.

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe:

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan.

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi.

Qualification:

The qualifiers are scheduled to kick-off in September 2024.

The group winners and first runners-up in the eleven groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, will gain qualification to the competition.

For teams that finish first and second in a group consisting of Morocco, who by virtue of being tournament hosts gain automatic qualification, the following scenarios will be applied:

-If the host is ranked first, the host is qualified in addition to the second of the group.

-If the host is ranked second, the host will qualify in addition to the first of the group.

-If the host is ranked third or fourth, the host will qualify in addition to the first of the group.

